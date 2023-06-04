Goulburn Day VIEW Club hosted an advocate for people with disabilities at its most recent meeting.
Guest speaker, Cookie Lloyd, is a volunteer with Justice Advocacy Service, a free service supporting young people and adults with cognitive impairment to exercise their rights when in contact with the NSW criminal justice system. They walk alongside victims, witnesses, suspects and defendants in all stages of the criminal justice system.
Her talk was very informative and interesting and if you would like to know more about volunteering you can email volunteer@idrs.org.au.
We welcomed 33 members and one guest at our Goulburn Soldiers Club meeting where we enjoyed a delicious meal. Birthdays were celebrated by Geraldine Hunt, Margaret Stewart and Joan Scott. A thank you was extended to everyone who made our Mother's Day trading table such a great success, from those who made and donated items to those present who brought items.
ALSO READ:
Photos
Raffles were won by Marie Pedlow, Jenny Sullivan and Alicia Laidler. Dot McCabe, Margaret Granger and Jane Booth were recipients of the lucky door prizes. The lucky program was won by Margaret Thompson. The lucky number was won today by Maree DeBritt, congratulations Maree!
The May Social Day at Murrumburrah was an outstanding success with 16 members and their guests attending. The sculptor of 'Bill The Bastard', Carl Valerius, gave a very interesting talk while we enjoyed morning tea. We would like to bring Carl to Goulburn some time in the future to attend our meeting.
Our June social day on Thursday, June 15, 2023 and will be at Valerie's Sunroom at the Gehl Garden Centre, Fitzroy Street, Goulburn, 12 for 12.30pm. Names to be given to Margaret Gooch by 7pm on Monday, 12 June, 2023. If you put your name down and are then are unable to attend, please let Margaret know by this date as well.
Our next meeting will be Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 11.30am at the Goulburn Soldiers Club, cost $28. Please contact Margaret Gooch 4822 1859 or 0409 904 917 before 7pm the Monday before the luncheon if you wish to attend. You can also text or email your acceptance to mgooch65@gmail.com.
VIEW National Convention 2023 is to be held in Hobart, Tasmania from September 8-10, 2023. We now have the convention information/application booklet available and if anyone is interested please see Jenni.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.