Goulburn Men's Shed's first shed sale a big success

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated June 4 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 11:00am
Rob Hunt, Goulburn Men's Shed president Charles McIntosh and Ray MacDonald. Picture by Burney Wong.
There were woodwork and metalwork products, push bikes, lawnmowers, paintings and furniture on sale among other items in the Goulburn Men's Shed's first shed sale.

