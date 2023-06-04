There were woodwork and metalwork products, push bikes, lawnmowers, paintings and furniture on sale among other items in the Goulburn Men's Shed's first shed sale.
President Charles McIntosh said the group displayed things its members had made and things the public would want to purchase.
"We also do repair work for people as well as refurbish some of their gear," he said.
The event on Saturday, June 3 coincided with the opening of the group's newly redecorated shed and Mr McIntosh said a decent number of people attended.
"The turnout wasn't bad for this time of year," Mr McIntosh said.
"This was our first one and we plan on doing it at least once a month.
"Early each month, we'll put a calendar together of what we're going to do."
The redecorated shed used to contain a lot of bits and pieces, but the group members fixed it up so that they could display some of the things they'd been refurbishing, cleaning up and things that had been donated.
There was also new shelving and benches in there which Mr McIntosh said was all done themselves using recycled timber.
The Shed sale will be open from 9am to 1pm on the first Saturday of each month.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
