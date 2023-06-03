Goulburn Mulwaree Council, in partnership with Brumbies Rugby, will host the 2023 Brumbies Provincial Championships on Saturday, June 10 at Rugby Park.
The one day championship tournament will see over 100 male and female senior players and approximately 150 junior players compete on the day.
Teams include the South Coast, Southern Inland and Monaro made up of players from Albury, Cootamundra, Deniliquin, Grenfell, Griffith, Hay, Leeton, Temora, Tumut, Wagga Wagga, West Wyalong, Young, Batemans Bay, Braidwood, Broulee, Bungendore, Crookwell, Cooma, Jindabyne, Goulburn, Taralga and Yass.
Over the course of the day, three men's teams (South Coast, Southern Inland and Monaro), will play in a round robin competition featuring one 40 minute period against each opposition.
A singular women's match will take place between South Coast Monaro and Southern Inland Rugby Union, with 40 minute halves.
The winning team for each will be declared the Brumbies Provincial Champions.
The juniors will feature Southern Inland and South Coast Monaro teams in u12, u14 and u16 age divisions.
The best 30 or so players from the Provincial Championship tournament will be selected to form the Brumbies Country Squads (men and women) to advance to the Brumbies City v Country tournament.
The best players from the City v Country tournament will be selected to form the Griffins (men) and Kestrels (female) squads who will go on to play other states in the Australian Rugby Shield.
Brumbies deputy CEO and general manager community rugby, Craig Leseberg said the Provincial Championships was always an exciting day in the representative calendar.
"It's great to be hosting the tournament in Goulburn, with support from Goulburn Mulwaree Council, as we commence our journey towards selecting the ACT and Southern NSW Griffins and Kestrels sides," he said.
"Providing a clear and accessible pathway for regional talent is of huge importance to us, so it will be fantastic to see some great squads assembled for another year of quality competition."
The Provincial Championships are set to further Goulburn's rich history of Rugby Union which began in 1872, making it the oldest country club in Australia.
The tournament will also showcase the region and further cement the city's reputation as a premiere destination for sporting events.
Spectators are encouraged to come along on the day to experience the best that country rugby has to offer.
