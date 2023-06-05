Goulburn Post
Goulburn Bears lose to Inner West Bulls White at Ross Whittaker Stadium

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated June 5 2023 - 11:52am
The Bears gave it their best effort. Picture by Burney Wong.
An undermanned Goulburn Bears side put everything on the line against the Inner West Bulls White at Ross Whittaker Stadium on Saturday, June 3, but the task proved to be a step too far.

