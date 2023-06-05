An undermanned Goulburn Bears side put everything on the line against the Inner West Bulls White at Ross Whittaker Stadium on Saturday, June 3, but the task proved to be a step too far.
The home side played their hearts out to stay in the contest at three quarter time, but a final term blitz by the Bulls was all that was needed to hand the Bears an 87-70 win.
Despite the loss, Bears coach Eddie Teague said it was still a great performance given the lack of personnel.
"I'm proud of the boys for keeping it close for most of the match," he said.
"We just made too many mistakes and that's normally from fatigue.
"We had our opportunities, but we ran out of gas.
"It didn't help when we lost three guys due to the flu, two who sprained their ankle as well as a couple of others."
The gulf in class showed in the end, but the match would have been a lot closer had it not been for inaccurate shooting.
"They're fighting it out for a top three and four spot, so we knew it was going to be a tough game," Teague said.
"We missed 14 free throws, but if we made those, it would have been a completely different ball game.
"Normally, we're one of the best free throw shooters in the team and those shots were key given the match situation."
Although finals is now probably out of the equation for the Bears, Teague said there were will a couple of things to be excited about.
"We have a really good draw coming home, but we probably won't feature in the playoffs now," he said.
"It's disappointing because we lost three games by a basket in our last few matches."
The Waratah 2 Youth Men competition halts for the long weekend before returning on Saturday, June 17 when the Bears take on the St George Saints from 5.30pm at the Hurstville Aquatic Leisure Centre.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
