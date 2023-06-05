Each year on the Queen's Birthday long weekend the Taralga Art Show is held at the Taralga Memorial Hall in Orchard Street. There will be a number of kids and adult workshops held on the Saturday, followed by an official opening later that evening from 6pm to 8pm. All proceeds go to The Taralga Progress Association to fund Community Projects. The Art Show will be displayed from Saturday, June 10 to Monday, June 12. Phone Jan on 4840 6101 or email taralgaartshow@gmail.com.
The Southern Tablelands Dance Festival is for public schools across the Southern Tablelands and beyond. It showcases students from Kindergarten to Year 12. Each performance displays the passion, skills and creativity of students and teachers as they explore the art of dance. The event will be held across two days on Monday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 6 at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. Phone 4823 4999.
This is a book club with a difference where you can find great reading recommendations, and meet new people. Goulburn Mulwaree Library hosts a book club discussion on the first Tuesday of the month. This revolves around a central theme or genre. Nobody reads the same book, and each month there is a new topic to expand reading horizons. People then meet again on the second Tuesday of the month for a book review. These are both drop in events and no bookings are required. The Genre Book Club is at Bourke Street, Goulburn on Tuesday, June 6 between 5.30pm and 7pm. Phone 4823 4435.
Luke Kidgell is back on the road with his brand new Happy Hour show. His viral stand up videos have amassed over three million fans online. He often showcases his outrageous and quick-witted crowd interactions. Luke is also known for co-hosting the Luke and Meg Podcast and for his multiple comedy specials on YouTube and Amazon Prime. You've seen him on the internet, now it's time to see him in real life on Wednesday, June 7 at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre from 6.30pm to 8pm. Phone 4823 4999.
Gallery On Track's latest exhibition is for All Things Wool. The collection showcases the wonderful and creative work of Gallery members who work with wool. The community is invited to meet these creative artisans and view their work on Sunday, July 30 from 2pm to 4pm at the Gallery on Track on Blackshaw Road, Goulburn. Phone 4822 7889.
The Goulburn Club hosts an open mic night on the second Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome and anyone can get on stage. Performers including musicians, singer/songwriters, poets, and comedians are encouraged to join in and show off their talent. Soloists and groups regularly appear and the variety is always entertaining. Each act performs for 10 to 15 minutes. Simply turn up and put your name on the whiteboard to secure a spot. The next open mic night is on Friday, June 9 at 7.30pm to 10.30pm. It's at Market Street, Goulburn. Phone 4821 2043.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday, June 9 from 10am to 5pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465.
This is a regional produce and artisan market by talented makers and producers. These markets have something for everyone including coffee, flowers, food, preserves, plants, candles, jewellery and more. All money raised goes to Rotary charities and projects. The Rotary Parkside Markets are on Saturday, June 10 at Montague Street near Belmore Park, Goulburn. Phone 0477 258 006.
CUSP examines the lives of three young adults on the cusp of adulthood, swimming against the tides of irrevocable change. How do you move into the future, when your past keeps dragging you backwards? This powerful Australian play set in the Top End of the Northern Territory offers an insight into the lives of three Darwin teenagers. Their world is far removed from so much of Australia, though their desires and fears are the same. CUSP by award winning playwright Mary Anne Butler was inspired by conversations about growing up and growing older. The transition to independence and adulthood can be slow and gentle for many. For others it is an abrupt and terrifying adjustment. It's on Saturday, June 10 at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre from 7pm to 8.30pm. Phone 4823 4999.
The Marulan Book Exchange is a monthly event run by local volunteers. It provides a valuable resource for locals and visitors alike, and is one of the last NSW book exchanges. Bring your books and grab some new titles. It's on the second Saturday of the month [June 10] from 10am to 1pm at 93 George Street, Marulan. Phone 0409 244 574.
Boom Clash Rockstar [BCR] and Goulburn Mulwaree Council is thrilled to announce the BCR Live Semi Finals at the Hume Conservatorium. The event will be an exciting opportunity for young creatives to showcase their talents. It's also a unique experience for music lovers to discover fresh sounds while supporting local emerging artists. The event aims to also provide support, education and resources to young people struggling with mental health issues across Australia. As a result there will be information booths and resources available from Headspace, Inside Out, Rise Up, and Twenty Ten. The aim is to inspire and empower young people to prioritise their mental health. The winning band will receive a spot on a major festival main stage, as well as the possibility of signing a worldwide digital recording deal. Music and visual arts have always gone hand-in-hand. So if you're creative and love your music but stage performance isn't your thing you can enter the BCR Art Competition. The event will be held on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 from 4pm to 9pm at the Hume Conservatorium. Phone 4823 4492.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, June 10. Visit the website for more information.
Saturday, June 10 is Worldwide Knit in Public Day. It was started in 2005 by Danielle Landes as a way for knitters to come together and enjoy each other's company. Knitting is such a solitary act that it's easy to knit alone somewhere and sink into your work without thinking about all the other knitters out there. There will be free knitting and crochet available for Worldwide Knit in Public Day on Saturday, June 10 at the Goulburn Soldiers Club on Market Street, Goulburn. It's from 10am to 4pm and includes free needles, hooks and yarn for those without their own supply. Phone 0405 559 210.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice and join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian and Celtic songs and Americana songs. Everyone is welcome to join in or listen with song sheets available online or people can lead and introduce new songs and tunes. This is a weekly event at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 0407 240 635.
Sample an estate-grown classic variety of cool climate wines at Yarralaw Spings Wines. These cool climate wines are produced using organic practices in a unique strawbale winery. Experience cellar door ambience and picnic grounds 30 minutes from Goulburn. The cellar door is open on the first and second Sunday of the month at Yarralaw Spings Wines 133 Muffets Road, Quialigo. Phone Danny Hansen 4844 7188.
Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
