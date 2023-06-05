Boom Clash Rockstar [BCR] and Goulburn Mulwaree Council is thrilled to announce the BCR Live Semi Finals at the Hume Conservatorium. The event will be an exciting opportunity for young creatives to showcase their talents. It's also a unique experience for music lovers to discover fresh sounds while supporting local emerging artists. The event aims to also provide support, education and resources to young people struggling with mental health issues across Australia. As a result there will be information booths and resources available from Headspace, Inside Out, Rise Up, and Twenty Ten. The aim is to inspire and empower young people to prioritise their mental health. The winning band will receive a spot on a major festival main stage, as well as the possibility of signing a worldwide digital recording deal. Music and visual arts have always gone hand-in-hand. So if you're creative and love your music but stage performance isn't your thing you can enter the BCR Art Competition. The event will be held on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 from 4pm to 9pm at the Hume Conservatorium. Phone 4823 4492.