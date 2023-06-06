Ten minutes out of your busy day may just save your life.
That's the message registered nurse, Bill Power, is sending as he travels around NSW with 'Mherv,' otherwise known as the Men's Educational Rural Health Van.
The van, organised by Rotary, is coming to Goulburn's Belmore Park on June 14, 15 and 16. Mr Power will give free 10-minute health checks, including blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels to men. He will also have a quick chat about their health.
"Literally, it could save your life," he said.
Over five years of operation, Mherv nurses have undertaken more than 12,000 health checks. It's estimated some 450 lives have been saved. Mr Power said the van saw about 3500 patients annually and about 40 per cent required follow-up GP treatment.
Goulburn Rotary member, Jack Cunningham, said men were traditionally reluctant to check their health but this was a chance to do something free of charge.
"This is about empowerment," he said.
"...As men become more aware of issues with blood pressure and the like, they realise things like this are key to getting on top of it early. The days of sitting back and waiting until it's too late are gone."
Project leader, Graeme Hooper, said while men were the key target, women were also welcome.
Goulburn Rotary members assist Mr Power on the day.
The Royal Freemasons Benevolent Institution (RFBI) also supports the initiative.
The van will be stationed on the Market Street side of Belmore Park on Wednesday and Thursday June 14 and 15 from 9.30am to 3.30pm and Friday, June 16 from 9.30am to noon.
People only need to turn up for a check.
