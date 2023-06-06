Man airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle crash on rural road

A man was airlifted to hospital following a Goulburn district crash on Monday, June 5.
Police said a male driver swerved to avoid a kangaroo and lost control of his vehicle on Middle Arm Road at about 7am. The car hit a tree near the Norwood Road intersection.
"The 75-year-old man was trapped for a short time before being freed by NSW Police Rescue, " a police spokeswoman said.
ALSO READ:
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man at the scene for leg injuries, before he was taken to Goulburn Base Hospital. He was later airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
An ambulance spokeswoman said the man was also treated for shoulder injuries.
SES personnel also attended the scene.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.