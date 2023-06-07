Goulburn Post
Get a flu jab, booster for protection during winter

Updated June 7 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 3:31pm
Health services are combining in a push for people to get a flu jab and COVID-19 booster to protect against the conditions over winter. File picture.
Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) director of public health Alison Nikitas said as the colder months arrive it was important to protect the people around you wiht a flu shot and COVID-19 booster.

