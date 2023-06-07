Get a flu jab, booster for protection during winter

Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) director of public health Alison Nikitas said as the colder months arrive it was important to protect the people around you wiht a flu shot and COVID-19 booster.
"We urge people to get their flu shot and to top up your COVID-19 booster if it's been six months since your last COVID vaccination or infection," Ms Nikitas said.
"This will provide the best protection against serious illness, and reduce the risk of having both viruses at the same time."
She said you can arrange to receive both a flu jab and a COVID-19 booster at the same time, but it was dependant on your doctor or pharmacist having both available for your appointment.
"The flu vaccine takes about two weeks to boost your immune system and will protect you for three to four months. If you are vaccinated now, you will be covered before the peak flu period from around June to September," Ms Nikitas said.
The flu vaccine is free under the National Immunisation Program for people most at risk of complications from influenza, including: people aged 65 years and older, pregnant women at any stage of pregnancy, all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples aged six months and over, all children aged between six months and five years and people aged six months and older with certain medical conditions.
The Health District has partnered up with COORDINAIRE, the south eastern primary health network for the winter-time health push.
COORDINAIRE CEO Prudence Buist said it was a joint campaign urging people to be ready for winter.
"The flu and COVID campaign messages have been translated into 11 commonly spoken languages in our region, as we are particularly concerned for vulnerable members of our culturally and linguistically diverse communities as well as First Nations people," Ms Buist said.
The campaign will appear on multicultural radio stations across the region, in letterboxes, on social media and online advertising.
"Vaccinations are the best way to protect yourself, and your family from serious illness," she said.
"In addition to ensuring your vaccinations are up to date, you are reminded to sneeze into your elbow, wash your hands regularly, and stay home when you are sick to help stop the spread of both flu and COVID-19."
People are encouraged to contact their usual general practice, Aboriginal Medical Service, community health centre or pharmacy to make an appointment for their vaccinations.
It is not recommended for people to arrive unscheduled for a vaccination.
Those who are worried about their symptoms should seek advice from their doctor or call healthdirect Australia on 1800 022 222 to talk to a registered nurse, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
To find out more go to: www.health.nsw.gov.au/influenza
