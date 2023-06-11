Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Yass's Rowena Abbey receives an OAM for service to local government and town

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated June 12 2023 - 10:25am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rowena Abbey during her time as Yass Valley Council mayor. Picture supplied.
Rowena Abbey during her time as Yass Valley Council mayor. Picture supplied.

"I'll have a glass of bubbles."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.