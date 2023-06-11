The 13-year drought is over.
Monaro have finally beaten the Southern Inlands in a nail-biter in the decider at Poidevin Oval on Saturday, June 10 to take out the Brumbies Provincial Championships men's competition.
The match was close throughout, but two penalties proved to the difference as Monaro held on for a 18-12 victory.
The annual event is a chance for the best players from the Southern Inlands, Monaro and Far South Coast to show why they deserve a spot in the Australian Rugby Shield which plays other amateur representative squads.
However, Monaro player and Goulburn Rugby Union president Jackson Reardon said it wasn't on their mind.
"When you come to these event, you do want to play well and make the next level, but today, I don't think anyone in the team was thinking about that."
"From winning the championships though, a lot of us will be picked."
Reardon said winning was a great result as the side had limited preparation.
"We had four or five training sessions and it was hard to get players together from a lot of different areas," he said.
"You have to meet them and bond very quickly."
The Championships also included a women's competition which was won by the Southern Inlands, and an u12, u14 and u16 competition.
Brumbies deputy ceo and general manager community rugby Craig Leseberg said making the sides in the first place was a great achievement.
"I commend all of the players selected for their respective regional representative teams," he said.
"The strength of these squads and programs continues to impress and we saw some exciting individual and team performances."
Some 18 Goulburn rugby players was a part in the Monaro Rugby men's and women's representative sides.
They were Oscar Cunningham, Matthew Spratley, Will Mooney, Alec Palmer, Eric Brown, Dallas Brown, Henry Cooper, Jackson Reardon and Ben Todkill in the mens and Sariah Mita, Jordan Brooker, Josephine O'Brien, Chloe Waddell, Grace Cummins, Emily Adam, Melissa Smith and Ash Mewburn in the women's.
Mewburn was also the coach.
The event is supported by Goulburn Mulwaree Council.
