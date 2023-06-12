The 44km Handicap race at Breadalbane was a great one for tandem riders Richard Vollebreght and Kevin O'Meley.
There was sunny skies on Saturday, June 10, but a chilly westerly greeted riders at the start line for the steady climb up the Cullerin Range, a fast descent to Fish River, a steady climb up to the turnaround just before the Graben Gullen Road turnoff and the journey back over the Cullerin Range to Breadalbane.
READ ALSO:
Wayne Skillman and Chris Berry were off limit and got the racing underway.
A large group comprising of Nadine Moroney, Glen Apps, Wayne Bensley, Gavin Moroney. Elsie Apps, member for Hume Angus Taylor and Shannon Apps set out 15 minutes later.
The scratch riders of Maaten Holsboer, Ben Wallis and Vollebreght and O'Meley on the tandem had a massive 26 minutes to make up on the limit riders.
Berry and Skillman made steady progress up the Cullerin Range but Berry proved too strong up to the rail bridge, opening up a handy lead.
A fast descent off the range resulted in Berry increasing his lead to be first to the turn around. Skillman turned in second place but the 15 minute chasing group, minus Taylor who punctured, were closing the gap.
Wallis paid the price for setting a fast pace on the outward leg and could not hang on.
The leading scratch riders were closing in on the 15 minute group and managed to catch them on the return climb up the Cullerin Range as well as overhauling Skillman.
Berry continue in the lead with a steady climb up the range and with a favourable tail wind pressed his advantage on the descent and along the Poplar Straight.
He managed to hold off the chasers to take out line honours by a minute and 30 seconds.
Holsboer manager to out sprint the tandem in a very close finish for second place and took out the fastest time honours.
Moroney and Glen faded as Elsie out sprinted Bensley, Shannon and Moroney to take out fourth place, while Skillman and Wallis brought up the tail.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.