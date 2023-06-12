Upper Lachlan Shire Council has been awarded more than $1 million to undertake flood mitigation works at Gunning.
The $1,377,632 grant from the joint federal and state Disaster Ready Fund will be more than matched with $1,380,000 from the council and other sources to complete the project.
The council applied for the money after more than 100mm of rain on October 31, 2022, caused extensive damage to businesses and homes in and around Gunning's main street.
Residents vented their anger towards the council and in several community meetings, called for flood mitigation works. Some wanted Meadow Creek cleared of debris and other vegetation.
The council's CEO Alex Waldron said the $2,757,632 would fund a levee's construction, which was aimed at reducing flooding risk in a portion of Gunning during a one in 100-year storm event.
This is to be built in Cullavin Street, off the main street. The earthen embankment will provide a 750mm freeboard above the 100-year average peak water levels in Meadow Creek. A diversion channel will also be built through the Gunning Showground, according to a February report to councillors.
The money will also be used to raise a Warrataw Street residence above flood levels. Early estimates put the cost at $150,000.
In addition, minor stormwater upgrades in Warrataw Street will be undertaken, using $350,000 in co-contributed council funds. This money was allocated in the 2022/23 budget.
The works include kerbing and channelling along Warrataw Street, cleaning and re-shaping an existing drain, and general drainage upgrades.
A report in February stated that a consultant and council staff formulated these upgrades.
"There was an unequivocal understanding that the proposed minor upgrade works would not prevent future flooding during large storm events and would at best provide reduced flooding during minor events," the council report stated.
But in conjunction with the levee bank, it was believed to be beneficial overall.
Ms Waldron said all the works were identified in the council's Floodplain Risk Management Plan, "following extensive community consultation."
"The intention is to have the works completed by early 2025," she said.
Nineteen projects in NSW were granted a total $70m under the Disaster Ready Fund.
