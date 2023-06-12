'Unfamiliar country road' and runaway roo contribute to crashes

Drivers involved in separate crashes in Goulburn district over the past five days were lucky to escape without serious injury.
At 1.40am Monday, a Sutherland man was driving on Range Road, just before Rossi Bridge, when he failed to negotiate a right-hand bend, police said.
His Landcruiser ran off the road, down an embankment and into a ditch before hitting a tree. The man managed to extricate himself from the vehicle and call police.
He told officers that foggy conditions hindered visibility and he was unfamiliar with the road.
He returned a negative result to a roadside breath test. Police gave him a lift back to town where he found accommodation. They also recovered his vehicle from the area during daylight.
Meantime, on Thursday, June 8, two vehicles collided head-on, some 14km from Goulburn on Range Road.
Sergeant Scott Marsh said one car swerved to hit a kangaroo, crossed to the other side of the road and collided with a vehicle headed in the opposite direction. That car also struck the kangaroo, which was later found dead on the road.
The female driver of a red Dodge Nitro SUV managed to extricate herself from the car before emergency services arrived. So too did the male driver of a blue Holden Commodore utility. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Ambulance attended the scene and transported the woman by road to Canberra Hospital as a precaution. However she did not require treatment. The man was uninjured, police said.
Both vehicles sustained significant front-end damage and were towed from the scene.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the crash.
In related news, Operation Kings Birthday ends at midnight June 12.
The joint NSW Police and Transport NSW operation targets excessive speed, alcohol and drug driving, fatigue, seatbelt and distracted driving, to prevent road trauma over the long weekend.
Double demerit points apply for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt, and motorcycle helmet offences.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
