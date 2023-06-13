The best footballers of the Southern region came together for a three day competition and the u14 Goulburn teams all did superbly well.
The Southern Tablelands u14s girl and boy teams both won their Southern Branch Championship tournaments at Cookbundoon from June 10-12 while the u12 girls were runners up.
The u14s girls coach Lindsay Cosgrove said the competition was very competitive.
"This was one of the best championships I've ever been to and I've been to plenty of them in the last 50 years," he said.
"We played really tough soccer against top class oppositions and managed to win four and loss two."
Cosgrove said his side played to their strength well.
"Our defence is the biggest strength as well as our strike power," he said.
"They're a very close knit group too."
As coach, Cosgrove said his role was to ensure the players enjoyed the sport.
"In the words of the late Pele, my job is to get them to play happy soccer with a smile on their face," he said.
"I help them improve their skill work as well."
The u14 boys were even more impressive, winning all of their matches to take out the title.
The Championships is a chance for the players to test their skills with others from different areas.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
