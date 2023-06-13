Michelle Penhallow has always had a passion for games, so opening up her own board game shop is somewhat of a dream come true.
"I grew up with siblings and every time we started playing a game it was a good time," Ms Penhallow said.
Ms Penhallow says she wants her shop 'Priority Games' to be a space where the community can come and spend some time.
The name of the shop comes from a concept within the game 'Magic The Gathering.'
"When effects resolve they happen based on priority, whomever has priority will get to respond first. It's a nice was to say number one store, or first stop shop," Ms Penhallow said.
So when it came to stocking the store 'Magic The Gathering' was the first thing Ms Penhallow wanted on the shelves.
Weekly 'Magic the Gathering' and Yu-Gi-Oh! events are what the game enthusiast has planned for the store.
"I know there is a big group of Yu-Gi-Oh! fanatics in the community and I'd love to be able to provide a space where people can come and play together."
After working for Australia Post for more than five years, Ms Penhallow decided to put her passion of games into play and start looking for a place to open up her shop.
"I was looking for a place I could lease within my price range so when my real estate agent told me about the spot I jumped at the opportunity."
Ms Penhallow says that she loves to see people gather and bond over games together and wants her new shop to be a place where people can do just that.
In terms of her personal preferences when it comes to games, she can't go past the card driven game of 'Wingspan.'
"It's just such a wholesome game, you discover and collect birds and whoever has the most amount wins."
Selling board and card games is Ms Penhallow's way of expressing her passion for inclusion.
"I want it to be a welcoming environment for all members of the community," she said.
The store is set to open by the end of June and at 113 Auburn Street, Thursday to Monday from 12pm until late.
