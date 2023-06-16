Raising awareness for men's mental health is what drives The Goulburn Street and Classic Car Club family fun day event.
After the loss of local car enthusiast and father of two, Ty Apps, earlier this year, the group is enthusiastic to raise funds to support men's mental health.
Event organiser, Tay Anissa says that Mr Apps was a selfless man.
"He was well known for the love of his Holden Commodore VF SS and was the type of person to help others before himself," Ms Anissa said.
The event will be held on Saturday, June 17 from 9am until 4pm across on Montague Street, across from Belmore Park.
The centrepiece of the day is the main street hot lap escorted by local police.
The presentation of all cars entered will start at 3.30pm with a total of five trophies up for grabs for the best entrants.
Anyone with a much-loved vehicle can enter their car in the show for a $20 donation.
Ice cream, a sausage sizzle and coffee will be readily available for anyone looking for a pick-me-up.
There will also be a jumping castle for the youngsters.
All money raised on the day will be donated directly to Grand Pacific Health office located at 13- 17 Verner Street.
Officials will be roaming the show with donation buckets if you'd like to contribute.
