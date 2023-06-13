Goulburn Mulwaree councillors will accept a slight pay rise, following a Tribunal's ruling.
At the same time, they have cut back the number of monthly meetings.
The three per cent pay increase comes after the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal's April, 2023 determination.
It ruled that councillors' pay for the regional rural category, into which Goulburn Mulwaree fell, should rise to $21,730 annually. The mayor will receive $47,420 plus the councillor fee.
Councillors unanimously voted to accept the increase at their most recent meeting. If they didn't decide the matter, a minimum fee of $9850 for councillors and $20,980 would apply. The rise will apply from July 1, 2023.
Deputy Mayor Steve Ruddell agreed with the move.
"Looking back over the past 12 months (since his election) and the amount of work councillors do, I think this is a small increase. I'm supportive of it," he said.
It contrasts with his view last year when he and Crs Andy Wood and Jason Shepherd voted against a two per cent rise handed down by the Tribunal. They said at the time that it was "sending the wrong message," given people's businesses were suffering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cr Michael Prevedello told the recent meeting the increase was justified. He said reading meeting agendas could be "quite arduous at times." Cr Prevedello also noted that the fee was set by an external body.
As of May, 2022, councillors also receive superannuation payments.
Former mayor, Bob Kirk, has also argued for greater councillor remuneration over the years. In 2019 he said they received $20,280 for an average 25 hours per week. Cr Kirk argued this equated to $14 per hour to run a "multi-million dollar business."
In a submission to the Tribunal at the time, the council asked for pay parity with metropolitan-categorised councils. It also called for re-categorisation of Goulburn Mulwaree to reflect its growth.
However it remains in the regional rural category.
Nevertheless, an April, 2023 report by the Tribunal's Viv May stated that submissions had compared salaries to state and federal parliamentarians, board chairpersons and the national minimum wage.
"The basis of the argument is that NSW mayors and councillors are paid below these organisations," he wrote.
"...The Tribunal acknowledges issues raised in submissions regarding remuneration principles, structure and potential impact. Many of these issues are worth serious consideration however they are not currently in the Tribunal's remit."
He concluded that the matter be further investigated and considered and there would be "merit in a comprehensive review of mayors' and councillors' remuneration.
Also at their recent meeting, Goulburn Mulwaree councillors voted to only hold one meeting per month, rather than the current two. CEO Aaron Johansson said in the 22 meetings from January, 2022 to May, 2023, each one had lasted an average 1.35 hours. The shortest one went for 12 minutes and the longest - 2.3 hours.
Given the "relatively low" number of reports at each meeting over the past 18 months and a legislative requirement for the council to only meet 10 times annually, he recommended that only one be held on the third Tuesday of each month. This was also in line with other councils in the region.
Mayor Peter Walker pointed out that an extraordinary meeting could be called with three days notice for more urgent matters, if needed.
Councillors endorsed the CEO's recommendation.
Cr Dan Strickland said some meetings were "a bit light on" and the monthly meetings would mean a better "work-life balance" for council directors.
Councillors will still attend bi-monthly briefings, which are closed to the public.
