Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Mulwaree councillors accept Tribunal's pay rise

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated June 13 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Mulwaree councillors have accepted a three per cent annual pay rise determined by the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal. Picture supplied.
Goulburn Mulwaree councillors have accepted a three per cent annual pay rise determined by the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal. Picture supplied.

Goulburn Mulwaree councillors will accept a slight pay rise, following a Tribunal's ruling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.