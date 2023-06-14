More shopping options are set to be available to the people of Goulburn.
From cafes to computer assistance to boutiques, here's a list of the newest additions to the Goulburn community.
Sage and Dot Boutique
Looking for a new outfit? Maybe a gift for someone or some jewellery.
Sage and Dot Boutique has recently opened their doors stocking affordable and versatile clothing for women of all ages.
The store is located at 109 Auburn Street and is open Tuesday to Saturday.
Alternatively you can make your purchases online using their website including free local delivery.
Whimsical Wares
Located directly opposite the boutique is vintage shop Whimsical Wares.
From upcycled furniture to eco-friendly products, antiques and collectables, and unique jewelry, the shop is the perfect place to find something unique for yourself or a friend.
The shop is located 90-92 Auburn Street and open seven days a week between 10am and 4pm.
Southern PC Customs
Southern PC Customs are a small local business run by two IT enthusiasts.
From laptop and desktop restorations, to ensuring your technology is running as fast as it can, Southern PC Customs can assist.
They can even clean and service your keyboards, mice and computers for a competitive price.
For all your computer needs email at southernpcustoms@gmail.com.
Two birds Handmade Collective
Two Birds Handmade Collective is a business that helps businesses.
The owners are long term locals in the Goulburn community and support more than 45 local producers by stocking their handmade goodies.
Some of the businesses that contribute to the store include Acahua Jewellery, Always Joy Photography, Belle Mitchell Art, Beks Bloomz, Buttoned Handmade, Bath Time Magic, Bandicute and more.
From candles to clothes, the store has something for everyone.
Two Birds is located across from Target, in the Mulwaree Arcade and are open 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 1pm Saturday.
Bonsai nursery/cafe
Fancy a coffee or maybe a sweet treat? Bonsai nursery/cafe has treats as well as a large collection of bonsai and native flowers available for purchase.
The cafe and nursery is located at 66 Auburn Street and open Thursday to Monday.
Lush Cafe and Bar
Lush Cafe and Bar brings Australian and Nepali cuisine to Auburn Street in the premises that used to house Fork'd.
The cafe seats more than 120 people and the owners have drawn on inspiration from their previous ventures to bring high quality food and drinks to anyone who wants to try their unique menu.
The cafe and bar is situated on 277 Auburn Street.
They are open seven days a week from 7.30am until 8.30pm.
