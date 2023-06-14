Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Seven new shops to experience in Goulburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated June 14 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage and Dot boutique offers a wide range of stylish clothes. Image supplied.
Sage and Dot boutique offers a wide range of stylish clothes. Image supplied.

More shopping options are set to be available to the people of Goulburn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.