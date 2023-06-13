In my nine months here, I continue to be impressed by the Hume Conservatorium community.
It is a continuing pleasure to be the head of an institution which is such an important part of our cultural life in the Southern Tablelands. Just last weekend we hosted Boom Crash Rockstar semi-finals and it was great to see Goulburn band Slightly Deranged Monkeys make it through to the State finals in Sydney.
With the end of financial year fast approaching we are asking the community to consider supporting the Conservatorium through a tax deductible donation. Donations do not need to have a specific purpose beyond supporting the Conservatorium and its work. However, we are particularly seeking support for two endeavours.
In partnership with our donors, we offer annual scholarship and bursary programs to support the musical education and development of young students. Bursaries are for students facing hardship, whereas scholarships recognise talent and potential without being means tested.
ALSO READ:
We all know that some families are under increasing financial stress, and some are reducing tuition or dropping out from music lessons altogether. A scholarship or bursary can help a family when things get tough.
Our buildings and facilities are at a stage where major works will be needed in coming years. While we are at an early stage in planning we estimate that over $4 million will be required in coming years to bring our buildings back to a sound condition.
Our most immediate need is to re-roof, repair and insulate the Rock Con roof, which is presently patched with silicon but past the end of its usable life. About $100,000 will be required.
Supporting a Hume Conservatorium student offers rewards, although I believe for most of us the biggest benefit of any charitable donation we make is the pleasure of supporting something in which we believe. But beyond that there is full tax deductibility for the Hume Conservatorium Foundation. We also discuss with donors other forms of recognition which might be appropriate.
If you wish to support our work, or are interested in finding out more about how you can contribute to the work of Hume Conservatorium, please don't hesitate to contact me by email on ceo@humecon.nsw.edu.au
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.