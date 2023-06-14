Dr Tracey Callinan OAM says growing up in Goulburn "absolutely" shaped her career.
The chief executive officer for Regional Arts NSW was named an Order of Australia Medal [OAM] recipient on the King's Birthday honours list.
Dr Callinan couldn't believe what she was seeing when she was advised via email that she would be receiving an OAM.
"I had to read it twice to check I was reading it properly, so it did come completely out of the blue. I had no idea," she said.
"But I did feel very proud and very honoured."
Dr Callinan's OAM is for service to the performing arts and to the community - service which is evident in her long list of accomplishments.
She has been a freelance musician since 1984, worked at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music as a teacher, founded multiple choirs, and spent 13 years as the head of Arts OutWest before moving on to Regional Arts NSW.
Dr Callinan moved to Goulburn when she was six, and completed her schooling at Mulwaree High School.
"Afterwards my parents stayed in Goulburn," she said.
"My mother passed away in 2019 but right up until that time I was going backwards and forwards all the time."
Dr Callinan was introduced to both the arts and music in Goulburn.
"Because my schooling was there, and obviously that shapes you very much, but in my case too I went into music," she said.
"Although I went to Goulburn Mulwaree High School I learnt piano from the nuns at St Joseph's."
And to this day, Dr Callinan has a number of close friends still living in the area.
"I've been living in Bathurst so it's not been a million miles for me to get back there," she said.
Growing up, Dr Callinan was involved in a number of Lieder Theatre productions.
"The first time was when I was 10 years old in A Christmas Carol and then in the late 70s I did a number of productions when I was still in school," she said.
Dr Callinan believes that having access to the arts from a young age helped to guide her career.
"Most people who go into arts leadership roles have come through by doing their own practice," she said. "And for me it was very much by doing both music and the theatre, and Goulburn offered those both to me.
"I always feel that had I grown up without those opportunities, even though I suspect I would have always been interested in the arts, I may not have had the skills to pursue a career in it the way that I did," she said.
The arts is often an underappreciated industry, but Dr Callinan said it actually had a significant impact on the economy and on people in their everyday lives.
"I think the arts is really good at, first of all, bringing people together and almost being like a glue that sticks people together and helps our communities to be cohesive through those shared experiences," she said.
"I think the arts is really important for our sense of identity and our sense of place, because the artists, they are our storytellers right across all art forms, and we need our stories told and interpreted."
While thankful and proud to have received an OAM for her work, she knows that just being able to have a long career doing something she loves is special in itself.
"Creativity sits across so many areas and it makes our lives better, and so to have had a role in helping that happen, and helping that happen in regional areas where sometimes it can be sidelined a bit, I feel very proud to have been able to have an impact," she said.
