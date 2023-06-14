A fifth generation farmer from Gunning with a professional career in the agriculture sector has been selected for a rural leadership program.
Jennifer Medway was one of 29 people chosen for the Australian Rural Leadership Program's 30th cohort.
READ MORE: The push to get regional Australia online
From June 10 to 21, participants challenge themselves in a range of environments from co-sailing a tall ship from Sydney to Kiama, camping outdoors in Kangaroo Valley with limited supplies and amenities, and physical and psychological tests to find out how they cope in pressure situations. There is also a First Nations component.
"Over 15 months, in the most unique learning environments, these leaders will come together to learn and develop their leadership in a collective environment, working together to drive positive change across organisations, industry sectors and rural, regional and remote Australia," ARLF chief executive, Matt Linnegar said.
The June session is one of four over 15 months in which scholarship winners participate. The refreshed course is aimed at exploring self, interaction with and management of different personalities and developing skills.
Ms Medway applied for one of the $60,000 scholarships, which is mostly sponsored by the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation's funding partners.
She was not available for comment while on the program.
However Ms Medway runs a commercial merino sheep enterprise in partnership with her husband and three children.
"Jennifer sees a strong future for quality food and fibre production. She is introducing new technologies and management practices to ensure they continue to grow their fine wool and first cross lamb operation," a ARLF spokesperson said.
In 2003 she graduated from the University of Sydney with a Bachelor of Agricultural Economics (Hons).
Ms Medway began her career in agriculture with the then Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.
She was the senior manager of Rural Futures at AgriFutures Australia (formerly the Rural Industries Research and Development Corporation), leading a team investing $20.3m annually in strategic research, innovation, and collaborative partnerships.
Ms Medway currently works for the National Farmers' Federation managing the Regional Tech Hub, helping people in rural, regional, and remote Australia with telecommunications connection.
She is also deputy chair of MerinoLink Pty Ltd and an executive member of several local community groups in the Upper Lachlan region.
"She was recently awarded the 2021 Lambition Award for Industry Leadership and is passionate about increasing the profitability and sustainability of Australia's agriculture sector and contributing to her thriving regional community," a spokesperson said.
"Our experiential learning approach means participants learn by doing, not in classrooms," Mr Linnegar said.
"Dharawal country offers a rich environment for learning and where participants will commence with a focus on awareness, authenticity and adaptation."
The 29 participants come from a range of backgrounds including agriculture supply chains, biological technologies for agriculture, rail, workforce and training, education, mental health, animal health, indigenous issues, along with seafood, fisheries, poultry, dairy, red meat and wool operations.
Applications for the ARLP's course 31 are open. Visit https://rural-leaders.org.au/australian-rural-leadership-program/
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.