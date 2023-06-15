Goulburn Post
Eastgrove south field in Goulburn scores flood improvements

Louise Thrower
Updated June 15 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 1:30pm
Eastgrove south field was awash following rain in August, 2020. Water has traditionally stayed on the surface for some time, rendering the field unusable. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Sporting fields abandoned due to frequent flooding have received state funding for drainage and other improvements.

