Sporting fields abandoned due to frequent flooding have received state funding for drainage and other improvements.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council has received $1 million under the government's Sport Infrastructure Recovery Fund for the Eastgrove south fields off Park Road.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman announced the funding this week, though recipients were publicised by the program in May.
"The current South Carr Confoy field is used by both soccer and junior cricket to train and play as well as community members staying fit and active. Unfortunately, the field and its users will suffer after a flood as water will stay on the field," she said.
"This funding will increase the utilisation and accessibility of the field and grow participation in both sports and community use, best of all, the upgrade will enable the fields to be more resilient to future extreme weather events."
But even moderate rainfall has resulted in the fields' flooding in recent years. Junior cricket and soccer seasons have been disrupted as a result.
The work involves raising the the playing ground's level, repair, replanting and drainage installation, allowing flood waters to recede after flooding. It's designed to "make the facility more resilient to floods and assist sporting clubs, school and community use."
The field has also been used by the now cancelled Relay for Life in recent years.
Goulburn Junior Cricket could not be reached for comment. However the Association lodged a submission to the council's plan of management draft plan of management for Carr Confoy and Eastgrove fields released in 2021. This document, with refinements, was adopted this year.
The south field has received improvements in recent years, including halogen light poles, fencing and a public toilet.
The Association endorsed improvements to the general area, including a new pavilion at Carr Confoy and upgraded and expanded lighting.
"It would very much benefit junior cricket and provide us the potential to schedule more night cricket matches," their letter stated.
The Association wanted to attract more junior cricket tournaments, which would have "positive flow-on effects to Goulburn." The letter stated the organisation was prepared to apply cricket-specific project funding.
The correspondence also suggested additional cricket fields at the eastern end of Carr Confoy.
Meantime, Goulburn Touch Football is keen to return to the Carr Confoy fields.
Association president, Kevin Kara, said the field had been deemed unsafe for the sport following the council's installation of piping for its water re-use irrigation scheme.
As a result, Touch hasn't been played since the season ended last October.
"The council has done (repair) work since but there's a lot more to do. I believe they will have it done by the end of the year," he said.
While some sports like junior rugby could still play at the venue, Mr Kara said touch football's fast pace made it unsuitable.
He described it as the biggest sport in Goulburn, with up to 3000 players across junior and senior teams. Many people played it to keep fit for winter sports, such as hockey and the football codes.
"Parents were devastated when we had to close down because of safety," Mr Kara said.
"We're looking forward to getting back there playing."
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
