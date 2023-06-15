Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

IMB Bank shares tips for community groups to secure grants

Updated June 15 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not-for-profit groups can still apply for grants with the IMB Bank Foundation (IMBBCF), to get their community projects off the ground. Picture by Shutterstock
Not-for-profit groups can still apply for grants with the IMB Bank Foundation (IMBBCF), to get their community projects off the ground. Picture by Shutterstock

Not-for-profit groups can still apply for grants with the IMB Bank Foundation (IMBBCF), to get their community projects off the ground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.