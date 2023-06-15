Residents' lobbying has scored a breakthrough on a possible telecommunications tower at Curraweela.
Telstra has confirmed it would apply for round seven Mobile Blackspot Funding for a mobile base station in the rural locality, 20km north of Taralga.
"Telstra has advised the community, (Upper Lachlan Shire) council, plus the local state and federal members of our intent to lodge a submission. They are assisting us by providing letters of support," the telco's regional NSW general manager, Chris Taylor said.
"If the application is successful, once built the site will improve mobile coverage along Taralga Road and to the broader community living and working in that area."
Residents have argued for the tower for up to 10 years. But the issue gathered pace after the March 16, 2023 Curraweela fire which burnt 4437 hectares.
Resident, Frank Startari, who has led the campaign, said the blaze appeared to be the turning point because no one could communicate with each other on the day, except by landline up until they were cut by fire at about 2pm on March 16. It meant they couldn't notify their location, level of safety or find out evacuation points. All landlines were restored one month later.
Mr Startari has also cited numerous accidents and flooding in the area over many years and instances where people couldn't contact emergency services.
He has welcomed Telstra's move to apply for funding but said there were "still many hurdles."
"We are optimistic as we've never been this close before. We've had a lot of support from the federal and state members and Upper Lachlan Shire Council," Mr Startari said.
"...We're pleased and happy that Telstra is considering us."
The push was backed by some 13 letters from residents, another from Mr Startari on the community's behalf, and those from Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman and Hume MP Angus Taylor. Mr Startari also wrote to Telstra CEO, Vicki Brady.
In addition, Upper Lachlan Shire Mayor Pam Kensit and Cr Nathan McDonald met with Mr Taylor in Crookwell on June 5. It's understood they discussed the Curraweela tower but also telecommunication concerns in Crookwell.
While the signs are "positive," Mr Startari said the case must stack up against the round seven criteria. He's hopeful that the main transport route will weigh in their favour.
Seven Curraweela residents have indicated interest in hosting the tower. Five of these properties have optic fibre running through them that will provide communication to the tower.
"We're happy for the engineers to look at what will work best," Mr Startari said.
Round seven nominations for the mobile base stations close on July 12.
Chris Taylor said the federal government would consider these over the ensuing months and determine which sites received funding and the timeframes for its announcement.
"If the site is granted funding, Telstra would then begin work on developing detailed designs and submitting applications to the relevant authorities for consultation and review," he said.
"Once these steps have been done, we would look to commence construction as soon as possible."
