Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn's Brianna Norris to play for NSW Country u18s side in National Talent Challenge

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated June 15 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 6:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brianna Norris playing for the Camden Tigers. Picture by Wim Kantona.
Brianna Norris playing for the Camden Tigers. Picture by Wim Kantona.

Brianna Norris is stepping up to the big stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.