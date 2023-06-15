Brianna Norris is stepping up to the big stage.
She wasn't selected last year, but she'll now be representing the NSW Country u18s side that takes part in the National Talent Challenge in Melbourne in July.
NSW Country u18s coach Nick D'Amore said he was impressed with what he saw from the 17-year-old.
"She's getting better every game she plays and we're also looking at playing her in different positions as well," he said.
"Her main role will be at centre back and potentially at fullback too."
D'Amore said some of the attributes she possessed would put her in good stead for the tournament.
"She's got the skill set and tactical knowledge of seeing the game and being strong when on the field," he said.
Norris plays regularly for the Camden Tigers in the NSW League One competition and and is constantly looking for ways to be better.
Her father and Southern Tablelands Football Association manager Craig Norris said she showed plenty signs of improvement in the past 12 months.
"She's been working very hard on her game and she's had good motivation to do so as well as it's her last chance to make the side given her age," he said.
As for the team, D'Amore said he was really happy with the way the players were training and developing.
Preparation is looking good, he said.
The girls are putting in a great effort and I'm really happy with their overall ability.
The National Talent Challenge feature some of the best junior footballers in the state, so taking out the title will be no easy feat.
"I think we'll be competitive, but the others teams will be very strong, DAmore said.
The team will play a practice match in Sydney at the end of the month before having a training session the following day.
They then go into camp on Friday, July 7 before flying to Melbourne on the Sunday.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
