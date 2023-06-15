Drawing and its focus on line and form is a constant throughout Jenny Bell's artistic journey. This exhibition 'Life Forms' takes drawing as the underpinning of all her work; its attendant close observation, rhythms and pattern-searching inform her life as both a regenerative farmer and an artist. The title 'Life Forms' plays on 'forms' as both a descriptor and immanent action. 'Life Forms' is a distillation of Bell's drawings, installations and assemblages. A significant change in her work occurred during her involvement with 'Earth Canvas' a project and exhibition that engaged artists working with regenerative farmers. As both a regenerative farmer and artist, the 'Earth Canvas' project offered Bell a rare chance for these two worlds - art and land management - to engage, where we could learn from the very different ways we tap into nature's life force, the root of both endeavours. Bell's reductive line became more graphic and her use of bold primary colours marked a transformative breakthrough in her practice and her ability to portray the essence of the spirit of place. The exhibition will kick off on Saturday, June 24 at the Regional Art Gallery on Bourke Street, Goulburn from 12pm to 4pm. Phone 4823 4494.