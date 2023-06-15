Mosaics are both modern and historical, often classified as one of the most beautiful art forms practiced all over the world. Learn how to create pieces with an assemblage of small, coloured glass stone and other materials. Apply the techniques you have developed to an at-home project. In the sessions small pieces will be created while exploring composition and learning the techniques of gluing and grouting. The first session will take place on Saturday, June 24 from 9am to 3.30pm at Creative Space Goulburn on Auburn Street. Phone 0427 832 695.
ALSO READ:
As the cost of living increases, getting your head around how to save money, and where to invest can seem impossible. Mission Australia is hosting a free event to help you maximise your financial wellbeing. From applying for no interest loans, education on buy now pay later services and how to identify online scams, the financial counsellors are there to assist with all your questions. The information session will also include a complimentary lunch but bookings are required. The session will take place on Thursday, June 22 from 10am to 2pm at the Goulburn Workspace on Clinton Street. Register your interest by emailing haynesch@missionaustralia.com.au.
As technology advances it can be difficult to keep up with how to use what. An NBN consultant will be available for free 30 minute appointments for one-on-one mentoring in a wide variety of technology and devices. Learn how to send photos, set up email, download apps and more. The mentoring sessions are available on the fourth Thursday of each month between 10.30am and 4.30pm at the library on Bourke Street, Goulburn. Phone 4823 4435 or email at library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
A full TAB, licensed bar and cafe facilities as well as fully air conditioned and heated facilities overlook the Goulburn greyhound racing track. Starting at midday, the greyhounds race for more than three hours. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event will take place on Friday, June 23 from 12pm to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465.
50 years after the release of the iconic album 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road', Greg Andrews celebrates the music and the man that is Sir Elton John. No one quite embodies the charm, the versatility, the dynamic charisma, and is able to recreate the flamboyant stage show of Sir Elton John, quite like Greg Andrew. With blindingly accurate and faithful recreations of Elton's greatest hits, combined with his effortless melodic skills and his reputation as a virtuosic pianist, Andrew's uncanny likeness to the man himself has transformed him into one of the single most recognised Elton John performers in the world. The show will be at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street on Friday, June 23 from 8pm. Tickets can be purchased through the website or phone 4823 4999
Arts, crafts, produce, plants, fresh flowers, live music and of course great food can be found at the Markets on Bourke. The markets take place on the fourth Saturday of every month. There is disability access, cafes, a kiosk and public toilets available. The markets are open Saturday, June 24 from 9am until 1pm at the scout hall on the corner of Bourke and Addison Streets, Goulburn. Phone 0429 602 597.
If you have ever wanted to know about the insect that pollinates our gardens, this event is for you. John from EezyBeez takes you into the fascinating world of bees. From native bees in the area to how you can attract and support them, John shares more than 10 years of bee keeping experience. He collects bee swarms from anywhere in the Southern Highlands and Goulburn and relocates them to a safe place so they don't become a nuisance in someone else's property. John is an active and respected member of the Southern Highlands Apiarists Association. He is also a member of the Goulburn District Beekeepers Club. The information session will take place on Saturday, June 24 from 2pm to 3pm at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street. Phone 4823 4435 or email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
Heni Hardi is an integral powerhouse within the community as a hairdresser, Zumba instructor and as manager of the Goulburn Multicultural Centre. She is dedicated to assisting diverse groups in connecting with the community in meaningful and often life changing ways. Hardi's approach to engaging groups socially through fitness and fun is a dynamic remedy, and reflective of the potential to connect through a shared body language of dance, traversing differences and creating understanding. She also has experience working with vulnerable youth and assisting refugee and migrant communities to access social, medical and educational services across Goulburn. Come along and listen to a dedicated member of the community for her advice. The next session will be at the Regional Art Gallery on Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday, June 24 from 9am to 5pm. Phone 4823 4494.
Nicci Haynes' artistic practice traverses media, working across drawing, performance, print, film, and installation. Haynes' new installation 'Incidental TV' [2023] was sparked by encountering a hoard of screens on a nature strip. The focus of the work waste, transience and randomness. 'Incidental TV' is an extension of the of the artist's ongoing interest in film which disrupts regular viewing tropes, creating works that are short, without typical narrative structure and presented in unconventional forms. The exhibition will take place on Saturday, June 24 from 9am until 5pm at the Regional Art Gallery on Bourke Street, Goulburn. Phone 4823 4494.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five-kilometre timed run or walk. Everyone is welcome including pets and prams. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run will take place at 8am at Marsden Weir Park, Goulburn on Saturday, June 25. Visit the website for more information.
Drawing and its focus on line and form is a constant throughout Jenny Bell's artistic journey. This exhibition 'Life Forms' takes drawing as the underpinning of all her work; its attendant close observation, rhythms and pattern-searching inform her life as both a regenerative farmer and an artist. The title 'Life Forms' plays on 'forms' as both a descriptor and immanent action. 'Life Forms' is a distillation of Bell's drawings, installations and assemblages. A significant change in her work occurred during her involvement with 'Earth Canvas' a project and exhibition that engaged artists working with regenerative farmers. As both a regenerative farmer and artist, the 'Earth Canvas' project offered Bell a rare chance for these two worlds - art and land management - to engage, where we could learn from the very different ways we tap into nature's life force, the root of both endeavours. Bell's reductive line became more graphic and her use of bold primary colours marked a transformative breakthrough in her practice and her ability to portray the essence of the spirit of place. The exhibition will kick off on Saturday, June 24 at the Regional Art Gallery on Bourke Street, Goulburn from 12pm to 4pm. Phone 4823 4494.
Head to Pheasant Wood Circuit for an endurance event like no other. The deputy four-hour long race is exclusively for vehicles from 1986 to 2007. Set over eight rounds with a minimum of three drivers per vehicle. The day showcases local and national teams and drivers who are keen to steal the title. Enjoy a snack or coffee while rubbing shoulders with local legends and seeing the magic up close. Facilities on track include: a café, on-site undercover seating area, public facilities, wheelchair access, viewing platform, private booths, car and coach parks. Families including pets are welcome. The event revs up on Sunday, June 25 from 7.30am until 4pm at Pheasant Wood Circuit. Phone 4841 1422.
If you love knitting, crochet, felt making, weaving or anything else wool related, the All About Fibre and Yarn Festival is the event for you. It's your chance to enjoy a fantastic range of Australian artisan products and an opportunity to meet the wonderful people who made them. Donations made will go to the maternity ward in Goulburn Base Hospital and charity knitting for newborn babies in Goulburn. The event will take place on Sunday, June 25 at Goulburn North Public School on Union Street, Goulburn from 10.30am until 3pm. Phone 0404 219 920.
The FNSW regional skills acquisition program gala day kicks off this weekend. Age groups from under nine to under 14 boys and under 10 to under 16 girls will go head-to-head competing against other regional teams from across the state. The event will show-off the skills of approximately 800 young footballers. The day kicks off on Sunday, June 25 from 8.30am until 4.30pm at the Cookbundoon Sporting Complex on Racecourse Drive, Goulburn. Phone 0429 307 327.
The last Sunday of every month gives classic car owners the chance to brush off the cobwebs on their vehicles and show them off to the community. Play in the park, support local cafes and businesses and admire some vintage and genuine classic cars. The event takes place at The Goulburn Courthouse on Montague Street from 10am until 11.30am. Email missveedub@hotmail.com.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.