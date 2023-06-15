Goulburn Post
Support local artists, attend shows and educate this week in Goulburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated June 20 2023 - 10:46am, first published June 16 2023 - 9:18am
Learn the art of mosaic at The Creative Space. Image from Pexels.
Mosaics

Explore the historical art of mosaics

Mosaics are both modern and historical, often classified as one of the most beautiful art forms practiced all over the world. Learn how to create pieces with an assemblage of small, coloured glass stone and other materials. Apply the techniques you have developed to an at-home project. In the sessions small pieces will be created while exploring composition and learning the techniques of gluing and grouting. The first session will take place on Saturday, June 24 from 9am to 3.30pm at Creative Space Goulburn on Auburn Street. Phone 0427 832 695.

Local News

