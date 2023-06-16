Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Marine Rescue NSW to host 2023 women's empowerment conference

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated June 16 2023 - 10:14am, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 Marine Rescue NSW women's empowerment conference. Picture supplied.
The 2022 Marine Rescue NSW women's empowerment conference. Picture supplied.

Marine Rescue NSW will host a women's empowerment workshop in Batemans Bay on August 18 and 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.