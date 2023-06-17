Goulburn Post
Updated

Police investigate death of man in Goulburn motorbike crash

By Louise Thrower
Updated June 18 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 9:00am
A male motorcyclist died after failing to negotiate the Bishop and Kinghorne Street intersection on Saturday night. Police said the bike continued from Bishop Street into the driveway of Saint Nicholas Anglican Church (pictured). Picture by Louise Thrower.
A man has died in a motorcycle crash in Goulburn.

