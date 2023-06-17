A man has died in a motorcycle crash in Goulburn.
Emergency services were called at 8.30pm Saturday to reports that a motorbike had crashed into Saint Nicholas Anglican Church, Kinghorne Street.
Officers from The Hume Police District commenced CPR on the rider and sole occupant - a 31-year-old man - until relieved by NSW Ambulance paramedics. However, the man could not be revived and died at the scene.
There were no reports of any other person being injured.
Police established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the matter.
A police media spokesman said it appeared the man had been riding north on Bishop Street when he failed to negotiate the Kinghorne Street T-intersection. The bike continued straight ahead, up Saint Nicholas church driveway and struck the front of the church.
The Post understands the motorbike hit a fixed metal bench seat, since removed, before continuing into the church. Police markings are visible at the scene.
Police could not say at this stage where the man was from.
On Sunday morning, parishioners were visibly upset as they emerged from a 10am service.
Saint Nicholas Church rector, The Reverend Paul Davey, said special prayers were said for the man's family at both morning services.
"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them," he said.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
