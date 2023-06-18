In his typically different approach, Stavros Papantoniou did not want a funeral.
Instead, the well known Goulburn artist insisted that his life be celebrated with a party, a drink and reflection or two.
Stavros' partner, Margaret Kearns, took it one step further on Saturday, June 17 with an exhibition of 53 of his works painted from age 17 up until just before his death. Some 40 people attended the Crookwell Art Gallery gathering, titled A Painting Life.
Stavros died aged 68 on March 25, 2023, following a cancer diagnosis. Margaret said her longtime partner lived life to the fullest and was only sad that he would no longer be able to artistically convey his many ideas.
As several reflected, his favourite saying was "God, I love painting."
"When you look around this room (at his works), you can see that in every sense," reflected former student, Steven Nichols.
Margaret said Stavros was a figurative painter who used art to give voice to his opinions. He once wrote that paint was his language, "just as notes were the language of a composer."
In the large March of Folly, he railed against everything he saw wrong with the world and its 'repetition of mistakes.'
The equally detailed Another Day in Paradise, expressed similar sentiments.
But his wide repertoire included portraits, scenes of Goulburn, Greek landscapes, and works carrying social messages, like homelessness on Sydney's streets.
Born in Egypt of Greek heritage, Stavros' family moved to Sydney when he was eight. He trained at the Julian Ashton Art School, travelled extensively and in the 1980s gained Bachelor degrees in Visual Arts and Fine Arts and a graduate diploma in Professional Art Studies.
Margaret met Stavros in 1996 in Sydney, when both were in their forties.
She described their relationship as a long and enduring love affair. Margaret was a sculptor and Stavros, the art teacher.
"We always said that we were alike enough in our interests and attitudes to be compatible but different enough to make it interesting," she told the gathering
"My Stavros was the epitome of the true romantic. He wrote to me constantly over the years. Apart from special occasion cards, he also wrote unexpected little notes, some expressing his love for me and musing on our relationship..."
In the 12 weeks since his death, Margaret said people had described Stavros as "talented, skilful, accomplished, knowledgeable, sharing, encouraging, enthusiastic, funny, cheeky, passionate, hungry for life, always wanting more and, the word most often used to describe him, generous."
Gallery on Track member, Carol Divall, told the crowd that Stavros' passing had left "a huge hole in everyone's life."
She recounted how after joining the Gallery in 2015, he willingly taught several former Goulburn TAFE art students after their department closed down.
"Everyone was ecstatic and a bit nervous because they didn't know him but a few works in, they were delighted and so was I," Mrs Divall said.
"Working in his class was a joy and to have someone imparting their knowledge so professionally was a real privilege for Gallery on Track."
A year earlier, in 2014, Stavros joined Goulburn and District Art Society (GDAS), soon after arriving in the city.
President, Helen De Jonge, said Stavros was an "amazing member" and life had been hard without him.
"He had a corner...where he'd hold court, showing people what to do and how. We'd be waiting with baited breath," she said.
Now his winning work from last year's GDAS annual exhibition and sale takes his place. On Saturday, Ms Kearns donated another Goulburn landscape, peeking from Saint Saviour's Cathedral over to the Post Office.
Around the room, Carol James fondly recalled the man who loved to cook for others and was the centre of attention at annual street Christmas parties.
"There he'd be, sitting in his chair, with a red wine, enjoying talking to everyone. He was a character," she said.
Friend since childhood, Rob Walters, said he always felt protective of Stavros.
He remembered how children in primary school would call Stavros derogatory names due to his Greek heritage.
"I would get so angry and want to retaliate but he'd say: 'Leave them,'" Mr Walters said.
The artist's broader view of the world, love of life and generosity were not lost on the many people he taught.
During his final months, his former students compiled a book, reflecting on his many lessons and accomplishments, as a mark of appreciation.
It was simply titled: 'God, I Love Painting.'
