Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

'Painting Life' exhibition in Crookwell remembers Goulburn artist, Stavros Papantoniou

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated June 19 2023 - 8:19am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In his typically different approach, Stavros Papantoniou did not want a funeral.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.