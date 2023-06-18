Ambulance crews take seven to hospital from separate crashes

Emergency services were kept busy with crashes around Marulan on Sunday.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler, said two Marulan units, police and ambulance were on scene.
The crash occurred at 3.25pm Sunday at the Highland Way intersection, near Marulan.
One southbound lane was closed but was expected to re-open shortly, police said.
A police media spokesman said paramedics were called to treat two elderly drivers for minor injuries. An ambulance media spokeswoman said one person was taken to Goulburn Base Hospital with a hand injury.
No details of the collision are available at this stage.
Earlier, RFS attended another two-vehicle crash on Highland Way, between the Hume Highway and Tallong. Three units from Marulan and Tallong attended, as did police and ambulance.
A police spokesman said several people sustained minor injuries.
Ambulance media confirmed four people were conveyed to Goulburn Base Hospital and two to Bowral Hospital.
The eastbound lane was closed for about 30 minutes while emergency services were on scene.
The weekend has proved to be a busy one for emergency services. At 8.30pm Saturday, they also responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in Kinghorne Street, Goulburn.
