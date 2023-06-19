A top two finish for Marulan FC has been dealt a blow following their 3-3 draw with Oran Park Black at the Marulan Soccer Fields on Sunday, June 18.
Going into the break trailing 1-0 and down 3-2 with a couple of minutes left, the away side scored a goal in the top corner from a freekick to come away with a share of the spoils.
READ ALSO:
Marulan captain James Will said he was not happy with the way the Macarthur League round 10 match panned out.
"We gave away points, so it was tough to take," he said.
"We can't afford to drop points at this time of the year, especially at home."
The most disappointing thing for Will was the fact that errors cost his side two points.
"We should have shot a bit more," he said.
"We kept possession well, but we were a bit sloppy a few times which cost us.
"We just weren't 100 per cent focused."
The result was seen as a minor upset as playing at home was generally a big advantage for Marulan.
"Playing here at Marulan gives us the upper hand when the weather's on our side, but it was a good day today," Will said.
"We prefer it if it's cold and windy."
Marulan FC will be looking to bounce back when they take on the Narellan Rangers at Nott Oval from 11am on Sunday, June 25.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.