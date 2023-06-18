They've finally done it.
The Goulburn Bulldogs have a victory at home at long last.
The drought was broken with a 44-30 win over the Yass Magpies at the Workers Arena on Saturday, June 17 in round nine of the Canberra Region Rugby League competition.
Bulldogs coach Shane McCallum said he was pretty happy with the result and praised Jonathon Cotterill for his crucial contribution.
"Yass came out firing early, tackled hard all day and really gave it to us, but we managed to hang on tight," he said.
"After half time, Cotterill changed the game for us by making a few devastating runs and scoring a couple of good tries."
Despite gaining the two points, McCallum said there was still plenty to work on.
"We're going to work on our completion rate and defence this week," he said.
"I'm still not happy with the 30 points conceded, especially since we scored 44 points and let in 18 points in the final 10 minutes."
Although the Bulldogs have not played anywhere near their potential at the moment, McCallum said their best was still to come.
"We haven't played our full strength side yet because we have had a heap of injuries and a few suspensions as well," he said.
"When we get that sorted, watch out."
Next up for the Bulldogs is a top of the ladder clash with the Queanbeyan Kangaroos at Seears Workwear Oval from 3pm on Saturday, June 24.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
