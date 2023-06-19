A wide range of vehicles was seen hot lapping along Auburn Street in a bid to support men's mental health.
That was because the Car Show and Family Fun Day, run by the Goulburn Street and Classic Car Club, was held in the town's CBD on Saturday, June 17.
The event was run in loving memory of local man Ty Apps who was a local car enthusiast and father of two.
"He was well known for the love of his Holden Commodore VF SS and was the type of person to help others before himself," event organiser Tay Anissa said.
There was also ice cream, coffee and food vans, live music and jumping castles around Belmore Park.
