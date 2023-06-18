Football NSW's Skill Acquisition Phase to light up Cookbundoon

Cookbundoon will be at breaking point again on Sunday, June 25 when the Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) hosts up to 51 female and male Soccer teams with over 500 players taking to the fields.
The association will hold Football NSW's Skill Acquisition Phase (SAP) gala day which will see u9 to u12 girls and boys teams from Southern NSW, Western NSW, Griffith, Wagga, Eurobodalla, South West Slopes and Gungahlin well as local STFA teams playing skill based games and being assets for the program.
All games are made of nine a side teams.
The STFA will have eight teams entered, with players from the u10 and u12 girls and boys development squads and the u12 girls and boys representative teams.
SAP is based on tapping into children's natural desire to play more games.
It encourages greater decision making and more game-specific ball control skills during practical sessions.
It also develops thinking players and closely resembles the demands of the real game.
First games kick off at 9am with the last around at 3pm.
In addition to the SAP games, friendly matches will be played between the association's u14 and u16 representative boys and the u14 representative girls.
They will play games against Wagga and Griffith Teams, with the first game kicking off at 9.45am.
