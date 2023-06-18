Goulburn Post
Goulburn's Cookbundoon to hold Football NSW's Skill Acquisition Phase

By Lindsay Cosgrove
Updated June 18 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 6:30pm
Football NSW's Skill Acquisition Phase to light up Cookbundoon
Cookbundoon will be at breaking point again on Sunday, June 25 when the Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) hosts up to 51 female and male Soccer teams with over 500 players taking to the fields.

