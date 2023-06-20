Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Pheobe Chesterton to shave head in fundraiser to fight MND

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated June 20 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For Phoebe Chesterton, the fight against Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a personal one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.