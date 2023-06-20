For Phoebe Chesterton, the fight against Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a personal one.
Phoebe Chesterton lost her father, Tony Chesterton, to the disease 10 years ago.
"It was one of the saddest events of my life," Ms Chesterton said.
Now, 10 years later to the day, the mother of two is shaving off her lushes locks to raise money and awareness for the disease.
The Goulburn born and bred resident will be lopping off her locks and shaving her head to fundraise at the Goulburn Bowling Club on Saturday, July 8.
She will also be donating her hair to the World's Greatest Shave.
The location of the event is one very close to her heart.
"My father spent a lot of time there over the years."
Ms Chesterton is calling on local businesses to donate their time and any assistance for raffles and other goodies on the day.
She said that she wants to make a difference to ensure as few people as possible go through what she, her mother and siblings went through in Tony's final days.
"I have been waiting 10 years thinking about doing this to try and make a difference, so hopefully families won't have to go through this," she said.
Though the memories come with pain, Ms Chesterton can smile and laugh about Tony's legacy.
"He was extremely stubborn and proud in nature, so naturally, he didn't take well to the advice to slow down.
"Instead, he decided to go skydiving with my siblings.
"He also went on two trips overseas to Moscow and New Zealand to enjoy time with my mother as they both loved travelling."
Ms Chesterton says that these choices might have sped up the process, but it's exactly the way her father would have wanted it.
"We didn't know, but this turned out to be his last six months with us, but he wouldn't have it any other way."
Ms Chesterton said that it has been difficult not having her father who she was exceptionally close with not be there for large milestones in her life.
"It sucks that he missed my 21st birthday, my engagement, wedding and the birth of his two grandkids."
Fortunately, when she did get married, her Mum was there to walk her down the aisle.
When he got the diagnosis, Ms Chesterton credits her father for being the only person she's ever known to host his own 'awake'.
"The idea behind it was to throw a party with friends and family in spite of this disease.
"He was always a larrikin, so he wanted to have fun and make light of the situation."
Unfortunately, by the time the party came around, Mr Chesterton was too unwell to attend in the way he would have liked.
"It certainly wasn't the event he had in mind by any means, but he was so brave and showed up (in a hospital bed) to the Chisholm Room at RSL to see everyone."
Mr Chesterton passed away a week later.
When she first started fundraising, her goal was to reach $2000 to the cause.
Since her initial campaign, she has exceeded this amount and is now wanting to double the money for the cause.
Ms Chesterton says that while shaving her head will be part of losing her identity, she wants to do it to prove that she is brave, much like her father was.
"I want to try and mirror a small part of the bravery my father showed when he was terminal with the most aggressive type of this horrible disease.
"My hair will grow back, but the lost time is irreplaceable. I just think if not me then who and if not now then when?"
All donations for Phoebe's cause can be made through her My Cause website.
