Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

STA paint the town festival spreads across Upper Lachlan Shire

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated June 21 2023 - 2:10pm, first published June 19 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Southern Tableland Art Company (STA) is gearing up to paint towns across Upper Lachlan Shire this Spring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.