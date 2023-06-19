The Southern Tableland Art Company (STA) is gearing up to paint towns across Upper Lachlan Shire this Spring.
The Paint the Town festival has already visited Wollondilly and Wingecarribee, recruiting both nationally established artists and local talent to bring colour in the form of murals across the towns.
Also read:
The murals aim to represent the voices and insights of fire-affected community members.
The festival was created by Wollondilly-based street artist Joe Quilter who wanted to bring more colour to the towns which suffered in The Black Summer fires of 2019 and 2020.
In preparation for the festival, STA is holding two free co-design workshops facilitated by qualified psychotherapist, credentialed mental health nurse and counsellor, Stephen Carrol.
Stephen has more than 45 years experience working with mental health issues.
Mr Carroll has undertaken training in trauma informed therapy.
His experience covers hospitals, communities, drug and alcohol services, private practice and local GP and community health centres.
He has worked extensively with the Department of Primary Industry setting up health programs for regional, rural and remote areas as well as following major disasters such as fire and flood.
Stephen has lived and worked in the Upper Lachlan Shire for more than 30 years both rurally and most recently in Crookwell where he works for a private practice.
On Friday, July 7, one of the two workshops will be held at Tuena Hall.
The following event will take place on the same day in Crookwell at the Emily Chalker building.
The project has engaged with nationally established artists and emerging local talent to create street art murals that reflect the recovery journey since the 2019 Black Summer Fires.
STA recognise the impact the 2019/2020 fires have had, and continue to have, on mental health.
The workshops will give attendees the opportunity to be involved in the project, be recognised for participation and ideas through the STA website, learn about mental health services and watch ideas come to life in the festival that kicks off in spring.
People of all ages who were affected by the fires are welcome to come and express their creativity.
Registration for the workshops can be accessed through humantix for the Tuena event which will take place between 10am and 12pm.
To participate in the Crookwell event, all registrations must also go through humantix. The event will take place between 2pm and 4pm.
Further information can be found on their website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.