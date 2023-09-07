Roy James Alexander started working at the age of 14 in the early 1950s and didn't stop until he passed away in June of this year.
When he first left school as a teenager he got started in the field of demolition, working to destroy and re- build roads across the state.
After leaving the demolition industry he worked as a mechanic, fixing cars for friends and family.
Soon after, he found his feet working in landscaping.
Those efforts led to work in cities across the country, with some of his most prominent works leaving a lasting impact in the nation's capital.
Long term friend and carer Virginia Buchanan said Roy had a vivacious zest for life that never dulled.
She described him a story-teller, always able to spin a fascinating yarn about his life's work and his travels.
"He was just always great to talk to, he always had a story to tell about the history of what he'd accomplished," Ms Buchanan said.
His work took him across vast swathes of NSW for most of his, but it was Yass where Roy settled to make a home for himself.
Ms Buchanan said that Roy had found himself in plenty of mischief over the years and reflected fondly on a story about his early years and a run-in with a contractor.
She said he had been learning to drive a truck at the young age of 15 when he had an encounter with the boss.
"He was told to get a licence, [but Roy] told him he was too young ... the contractor told him to get one anyway so he went out and did exactly that," Ms Buchanan said with a laugh.
Ms Buchanan said that Roy had been dubbed 'blue beard' on the work sites and would be remembered as a very funny man with lots to tell and lots to joke about.
Over the years his work became widely regarded and he was posted to some big landscaping jobs that helped shape a number of ACT suburbs including Curtin, Giralang and the densely populated William Hovell Drive.
Ever the ambitious and versatile workman, Roy also dived into building work and after getting on the tools for a few years he was named as chief superintendent at New Parliament House where he helped shape Lake Burley Griffin.
His work ethic defined him, at one point in time the building enthusiast working on up to nine projects at once.
"He gave 110 per cent of himself to his work," Ms Buchanan said.
"He would sleep in his car for nights on end if that's what it meant to get a jump start on a job,"
"He just couldn't be stopped, it was Roy's way or the highway."
Outside of his work though, Ms Buchanan said Roy was charismatic, charming and likeable.
"He just had this aura about him, everyone liked him for some reason or another," she said.
"He was great mates with people high up in the business, but was also just so nice to anyone at the bottom of the chain."
Becoming mates with the Theiss Brothers is where he really found his feet and that's who he worked for until the day he died.
Ms Buchanan said that there had been no stopping the 85-year-old.
"He had lost his sight, but was still cooking and trying to work for as long as he could," Ms Buchanan said.
Ms Buchanan said they had grown inseparable after she spent six years reading to him as his eyesight deteriorated.
