Case against Mariam Raad who allegedly travelled to Islamic State-controlled Syria adjourned

Updated June 21 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 12:47pm
The case against a woman accused of entering and remaining in parts of Syria controlled by the Islamic State was adjourned until August 16.
A woman accused of entering and remaining in parts of Syria under the control of the Islamic State terror group will not appear before court again until August.

