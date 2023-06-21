A woman accused of entering and remaining in parts of Syria under the control of the Islamic State terror group will not appear before court again until August.
Mariam Raad was not required to be in Goulburn Local Court for a mention on Wednesday, June 21.
It is alleged Raad, who now lives in Young, went to Syria in early 2014 to join her husband, who left Australia in 2013 and joined Islamic State.
Crown prosecutor Conor McCraith appeared via video link and requested an adjournment, which was granted by Magistrate Geraldine Beattie to re-appear on August 16.
Raad's bail was continued.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.