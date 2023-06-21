Kerstin Schweth has cared for injured and orphaned wildlife for the last 16 years in the Highlands, and her dedication has been recognised in a community award.
The passionate animal advocate from Native Wildlife Rescue, is the Southern Highlands Community Foundation's (SHCF) first recipient of the Highlands Heroes award.
The award recognises and honours volunteers who work tirelessly towards their cause, and each winner is given a $5000 grant for their organisation.
Ms Schweth was "gobsmacked" when she found out she was awarded.
She said the money would be put towards converting the brick shed on her property into a treatment centre.
"Why do I do what I do? I am a sucker for animals and yeah [to] give something back," she said.
"I am so proud of what we've achieved over the years and how may animals we have been able to help."
"We are thrilled to announce Kerstin as our first Highlands Hero," said SHCF chair Nicole Smith.
"She self-funds much of the care and expenses and manages the sanctuary with the help of volunteers since her husband passed away.
"Kerstin is a true example of a Highlands Hero, a person whose work and unwavering commitment is so essential for our community."
The inaugural hero established Native Wildlife Rescue with her husband Woody in 2007.
She mainly takes care of wombats, kangaroos and koalas, but one would find pigs, goats, sheep and dogs on her property too.
Animals are assessed, treated for injuries and cared for until they are ready to be released.
The dedicated animal carer was born in Frankfurt, Germany and lived in Sydney before making the move to the Highlands.
Highlands Heroes are awarded all year round, with nominations for the next hero being open until July 31.
Judges look for dedicated volunteers who have contributed to an organisation and not sought recognition or acclamation.
Applications for the foundation's community grants from $1000 to $5000 are open until June 30, 2023.
The grants can be put towards projects focusing on arts and culture, First Nations people and cancer care.
Nominate a hero or learn more about the grants through shcf.org.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.