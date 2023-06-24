Shane Duffy has swam, cycled and ran around Australia and North America in the hopes to make a world record a reality - and his efforts have paid off.
The 50-year-old recently set a world record of completing six Ultraman races in 12 months.
Spanning about 515 kilometres, participants have to swim for 10 kilometres, cycle for 421 kilometres, and run 84 kilometres across three days, where each leg of the race has to be completed in 12 hours each.
The first race in Noosa (May, 2022) followed by Canada (July, 2022), Hawaii (November, 2022) Florida (February, 2023) and Arizona (March, 2023) were ticked off his list.
The Fitzroy Falls resident cemented the record in May when he finished the race in Noosa, however, the circumstances were less than ideal.
In the lead-up to his last Ultraman, Duffy was out cycling as part of his training when a car turned onto the opposite side of the road and struck him.
He calmed the driver down, but his bike was written off and he had limited movement in his hands.
"When I am lying on the road, I am doing the initial moving of feet and hands," the record maker said.
"I didn't want it to be the reason I can't do it."
Since coming back to the Highlands, he has discovered both hands are fractured and have been wrapped in braces.
Determined to finish the last race, the dedicated Ultraman and his team figured out ways to achieve the three stints in the given times.
"I wanted to try and do everything my body could allow me to continue the race," he said.
"We just tried to work out a way if I could actually ride."
He reached out to a competing friend who was happy to offer him a complete bike that had to be put together, and took two days to do so.
The final days before the race were spent with a therapist working on his hands, and seeing what limitations Duffy had.
It meant he got permission to wear gloves to protect his hands, and had his crew ride with him and carry the water bottle he could not grip onto when needed, and changing his swimming stroke.
When it came to being on a bicycle, it meant Duffy slowed down before corners and bends so he would not have to grip the brakes as often.
Rain added an additional obstacle.
The record maker said he felt the road vibrations in his wrists as he rode down the hills.
Previous training goals "went out the window", and the new priority became completing the stints on time.
The first day swimming and cycling was done in more than 11 hours, and the bike part on day two was finished in 10 and a half hours.
Running proved to tougher than anticipated, but eased when another athlete offered a sling, which Duffy ran with for 72 kilometres.
The final stint of the Noosa race was completed in a similar time to day two.
"[The] community [was] coming to my rescue," he said.
Crossing the finish line was livestreamed by loved ones, he had one of his daughters there, and crew members from the Highlands as support.
Despite hardships getting to the end, the races across the globe have inspired Duffy to embrace a positive attitude.
"They're all very positive - it doesn't matter if the guy wins the race, or if the guy crosses the line last, everyone wants to support each other," he said.
"I want to be like that in everyday life."
The Ultraman encourages others to active and try something new.
Once he recovers, he hopes to catch up with Ultraman competitors, and become a crew member for others.
The achievement is currently being processed by Guinness World Records.
You can listen to Duffy's journey before the final Noosa race in his interview with the 515: The Ultra Podcast.
