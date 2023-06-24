Check the pourcast to get a free Guinness this month at this pub

As it gets colder, many flock to the pubs to be near a heater or roaring fireplace, and also have a drink in hand.
To celebrate the chills in the air, the Southern Railway Hotel will offer free pints of Guinness when temperatures drop below 10°C.
The stout brand has launched the Brewery of Metereology app, which delivers a seven day "pourcast", for people to see when they can secure a complimentary pint once it hits 9°C.
This unique forecast is delivered by Guinness weatherman and chef Colin Fassnidge.
"As the weather gets cooler, there's nothing better than rugging up and enjoying a Guinness," he said.
The offer will be in place across the venues until June 30.
To secure a pint of Guinness and read the weekly pourcast, download the Brewery of Metereology app.
Guinness lovers can also show their devotion to the brand by buying limited-edition thermals covered with the renowned harp logo.
The apparel is made entirely from Merino wool.
They can be bought through breweryofmeteorology.com.au/thermals.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
