Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Places
What's on

Southern Railway Hotel to offer free pints of Guinness when it hits 9°C

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated June 24 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Check the pourcast to get a free Guinness this month at this pub
Check the pourcast to get a free Guinness this month at this pub

As it gets colder, many flock to the pubs to be near a heater or roaring fireplace, and also have a drink in hand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.