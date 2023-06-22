Energy Minister Penny Sharpe has requested an inquiry into the feasibility of undergrounding transmission infrastructure.
The Government is aware of concerns being raised regarding the environmental, agricultural, community and other effects of the HumeLink project and similar concerns regarding other transmission projects.
Minister Sharpe said she had heard the concerns around the project and that led to requesting the inquiry and report into the feasibility of undergrounding transmission infrastructure.
Ms Sharpe said the electricity system in NSW was undergoing a rapid transformation and wanted to ensure the government had the best practices in place.
""The Minns Labor Government is committed to delivering the renewable energy transition that New South Wales deserves, in a way which is cost effective and environmentally responsible," Ms Sharpe said.
Ms Sharpe said the inquiry was targeted at renewables as the State looks to decommission three coal-fired power stations in the next decade.
The most cost-effective and environmentally responsible replacement is renewable energy.
Five renewable energy zones have been established to coordinate the development of renewable generation and storage projects with transmission infrastructure that will transport electricity to where it is needed. In addition to these zones, several other critical transmission projects are being delivered to reinforce New South Wales' electricity supply, such as the HumeLink project.
"We are also committed to ensuring local communities are engaged at every stage of the transition," she said.
"This inquiry is an opportunity for everyone to have their say and to understand the issues that need to be weighed up when delivering this infrastructure."
Ms Sharpe has asked that the report look at specific facets of undergrounding including its costs and benefits, as well as any potential environmental impacts.
The Committee report is due to report its findings by 31 August 2023.
