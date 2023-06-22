Goulburn Post
Wingecarribee Shire Council to seek legal advice around Mount Gibraltar trails

Updated June 22 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:43pm
Wingecarribee Shire Council will seek legal advice about mountain bike riders using unauthorised trails on Mount Gibraltar. Picture supplied.
Residents intent on having a voice in the debate around mountain biking on Mount Gibraltar turned out in droves for the public forum of Wednesday's Wingecarribee Shire Council meeting.

