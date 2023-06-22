Four Goulburn men and two women have been selected in the Brumbies Country teams that will play Brumbies City teams for selection in the ACT and Southern NSW Griffins and Kestrels teams.
Selection was based on performances in the Brumbies Provincial Championships at Poidevin Oval on June 10.
Despite Monaro winning the Brumbies Provincial Championships, SIRU edged out Monaro for most selections (10) with Monaro players taking nine spots and South Coast one.
In the women's team, 13 Southern Inland players were selected and eight from South Coast Monaro.
ACT Brumbies representative program manager Tony Abel said following an exciting weekend Championships, the Brumbies were pleased to unveil their Country squads.
"Coaches have watched on closely this season and spent time rewatching footage from last weekend," he said.
"City vs Country is a vital part of our representative program, with the best of the region competing for places in the ACT and SNSW, so we can't wait to see our regional talent unleashed against Brumbies City later this year."
The Griffins and Kestrels will compete against for the Australian Rugby Shield against representative teams including NSW Country Cockatoos, Queensland Country Heelers, FNQ Outback Barbarians, Tasmanian Jack Jumpers, South Australia Black Falcons, Victorian Axemen and Perth Gold.
The Goulburn players named are:
