Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn Rugby Union players selected for representative football

By Chris Gordon
Updated June 22 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Six Goulburn players will be involved in representative football. Picture by Burney Wong.
Six Goulburn players will be involved in representative football. Picture by Burney Wong.

Four Goulburn men and two women have been selected in the Brumbies Country teams that will play Brumbies City teams for selection in the ACT and Southern NSW Griffins and Kestrels teams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.