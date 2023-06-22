Bundanoon Highland Gathering donates more than $48,000 to the community

The Bundanoon Highland Gathering committee has donated $48,208 to the community following the success of the 2023 Brigadoon festival.
The committee acknowledged the effort and commitment from the large number of volunteers who gave countless hours of tireless labour to assist in making 'Brigadoon' such an outstanding success for 2023.
"Once all our costs are taken into consideration and after appropriating a small management budget for the following year all surplus monies are distributed back into the community," the committee said.
Read also: More trafic disruptions for Moss Vale Road
"It is only through the generosity of people and organisations like them that we at "Brigadoon" can achieve our goals, maintain the already evident enthusiasm such a wonderful cultural showpiece, and continue to promote the Southern Highlands as a "Must See" tourism location but more to the point financially reward the local community for their outstanding volunteering efforts.
"This is a highly significant opportunity for the local community to fund raise for their own specific groups by having a stall site or volunteering their services at Brigadoon."
The committee ensures that it recognises the commitment of those local volunteer and charity groups who give countless hours of labour to the gathering for their assistance in the preparation and organisation of the day by disbursing the monies raised on a proportional basis to each organisation.
The committee has once again fulfilled their obligation to the community by disbursing the funds raised on the day back into the community coffers.
This year the money raised went to:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.