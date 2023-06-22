Record numbers of Canberrans have bared all in the cold on Thursday morning to participate in the seventh Ian Lindeman Memorial Winter Solstice Swim, raising funds for Lifeline Canberra.
Just before a stunning sunrise, 343 Canberrans stripped off their puffer jackets and the rest of their clothes to put on their bright red swim caps, and delved into the freezing cold depths of Yarralumla Beach on Lake Burley Griffin.
The event is not only to raise funds for Lifeline Canberra, but also to help each participant to "wash away their negativity and feel a sense of renewal", swim committee chair person Ben Johnston said.
"There's that motivation for the fundraising, but there's also that double whammy of allowing people to benefit from it personally too," he said.
"It's a collective experience, and interest in the event is certainly growing after we reached record numbers this year.
"The increased interest translates to more funds, which we hope means more people can be trained to provide services at Lifeline Canberra's 24/7 Crisis Support Service."
Roll call started just after 6.45am, as prospective swimmers donned their caps and were serenaded by bagpipes until just after 7am.
At exactly 7.12am, which corresponded to the time the sun had officially risen, a horn sounded, and swimmers officially entered the water.
Mr Johnston said the noise once the crowd of swimmers hit the drink was immense, due to the cold.
"Everyone had smiles on their faces though, and I guess you could say it all went 'swimmingly'," he said.
"I am just so grateful that we had a slightly warmer morning on Thursday, than the two days that occurred prior to it."
A free sausage sizzle and multiple fire pits warmed swimmers after the event, and coffee vans woke them up, if the cold didn't do that enough already.
Individuals and teams who participated in the event have been raising funds for weeks, and a $35 donation was required to participate.
Mr Johnston said the team, or teams in this year's case, who raises the most funds will be rewarded at the celebration drinks held at Dickson Tap House at 5pm.
He said the total funds raised just after lunchtime on Thursday was $44,000 but donations will be accepted until June 30.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
