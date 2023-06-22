Goulburn Post
Canberrans strip naked for the Ian Lindeman Memorial Winter Solstice Swim

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated June 22 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:45pm
The 7th annual Ian Lindeman Memorial Winter Solstice swim at Canberra's Yarralumla Beach, Lake Burley Griffin. Picture by Karleen Minney
Record numbers of Canberrans have bared all in the cold on Thursday morning to participate in the seventh Ian Lindeman Memorial Winter Solstice Swim, raising funds for Lifeline Canberra.

