Thirteen local junior athletes received cheques from the Ray Harvey Sports Foundation recently.
This was a part of round two of the Ray Harvey Sports Foundation's 2022/23 application process.
The foundation in this round donated $3,200, which will assist the young athletes in attending representative sport training and events.
Before the Goulburn Mulwaree Council meeting on Tuesday, June 20, members of the Ray Harvey Foundation committee presented cheques to outstanding representative athletes.
Many friends and family members attended the presentation.
Recipients in this round of applications included athletes competing in basketball, hockey, netball, rugby league, soccer, swimming, and volleyball.
They were:
The next round of funding will be round one of the 2023/24 financial year and will be advertised in the Goulburn Post and on council's website in the first half of 2024.
For more information, contact Kayleen Pagett on 4823 4538.
