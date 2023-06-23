Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn's Ray Harvey Sports Foundation recipients announced

Updated June 24 2023 - 12:17am, first published June 23 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ray Harvey Sports Foundation recipients. Picture supplied.
Ray Harvey Sports Foundation recipients. Picture supplied.

Thirteen local junior athletes received cheques from the Ray Harvey Sports Foundation recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.