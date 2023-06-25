A lack of training didn't prevent Trent McEachen from achieving great heights recently.
The 32-year-old came third in the tricks event, fourth in the slalom and fourth overall at the Australian National Barefoot Water-skiing Championships in Queensland in May.
"I'm happy with my results as I didn't get much training in this year due to work commitments," McEachen said.
He said the tricks result was a great feat given the quality of opponents and tough conditions.
"There were two from Western Australia who were pretty good and gave me a good run," McEachen said.
"Conditions in Goulburn and Queensland were completely different, so I had to adapt.
"The water conditions didn't help as it was a bit windy, but everyone had to deal with it.
"I think it came down to a bit of luck on the day."
McEachen could have done better in the slalom event, but a mishap cost him.
"I was doing well, but I had a stack on my last pass and that threw me out of the medals," he said.
The tricks and slalom events were won by Liam Robertson from Western Australia.
McEachen is a member of the Goulburn Barefoot Waterski Club and trains about once a week at Copford Park during the summer.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
