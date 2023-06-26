Finals may very well be out of reach for the Goulburn Bears, but there's still plenty to like about them.
In fact, Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker loved what he saw so much, he went into the changerooms post match to congratulate the home side on their 85-72 win over the Shoalhaven Tigers at the Goulburn Basketball Stadium on Saturday, June 24.
READ ALSO:
The victory was hard fought as the Tigers threatened to come back every time the Bears got out to what looked like a comfortable lead, but Bears coach Eddie Teague was pleased with the way his side held on.
"We managed to get out to a 10 to 12 point lead, but when they came back and got it really close, we settled down, showed some poise and extended our lead back to double digits," Teague said.
"Having said that, we did make a lot of mistakes which was uncharacteristic.
"We also got in foul trouble and a couple of guys fouled out."
The Tigers are their biggest rivals, so at the start of every season, matches against them are pencilled into the calendar as one to look forward to.
"We've been rivals for 30 years, so anytime we get a win against them, we're happy with it," Teague said.
"You can have a losing season, but if you beat them, it makes it better."
The Bears continually get the biggest crowd in the league and Teague said it managed to give the boys the lift they needed when it mattered most.
"The atmosphere was fantastic," he said.
"It would have helped the boys take the game out."
After the match, Teague told his players to take the support received for granted.
"When we're competitive and play good basketball, people will come out to watch and enjoy it," he said.
"If you don't give up and play your hardest, people respect that."
With two-thirds of the season played, Teague said his side were still yet to play to their potential.
"In two or three matches where we lost by a couple of baskets, we were almost there, but we should have won them," he said.
The Bears will be looking to win back to back games for the first time this year when they take on the Springwood Scorchers from 6pm at the Blaxland High School Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 1.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.