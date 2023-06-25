Goulburn Post
Lions Club of Goulburn City has a new president in Prue Rickard

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated June 26 2023 - 1:18am, first published June 25 2023 - 10:30am
Ron Furniss handing the presidency over to Prue Rickard. Picture by Burney Wong.
There's a changing of the guard at the Lions Club of Goulburn City.

