There's a changing of the guard at the Lions Club of Goulburn City.
Prue Rickard was named as the club's 49th president at the Goulburn Workers Club on Saturday, June 24 after being voted in by its members to take over Ron Furniss.
READ ALSO:
Ms Rickard said it was a big honour and that she was excited for the year ahead.
"I know it's going to be a challenge for me this year as I have a lot to learn, but I'm going to do my best to make it exciting, fun and bring some new things in," she said.
"Hopefully, we will gain new members and help the community too."
She also thanked members for voting for her, the past president for the great job he did over the past year and members who helped her over the years.
Mr Furniss, who enjoyed his time as president and felt it went really quickly, said the most rewarding thing for him was being picked as president in the first place.
He also said his fondest memories were doing the barbecues and raising money for the community.
Des Rowley was named as the first vice president, Rosemary Chapman as secretary and Ken Anderson as treasurer.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.